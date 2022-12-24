Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

India 1st Innings: 314

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 5

Zakir Hasan batting 37

Mominul Haque c Pant b Siraj 5

Shakib Al Hasan c Shubman Gill b Unadkat 13

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Axar 9

Extras: (LB-1,W-1) 2

Total: (For 4 wickets in 33 Overs) 71

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-51, 4-70.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 5-1-10-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 14-2-26-1, Jaydev Unadkat 6-2-11-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-21-1, Axar Patel 2-1-2-1. PTI

