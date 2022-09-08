Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan here on Thursday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul c Najibullah Zadran b Fareed Ahmad 62

Virat Kohli not out

122

Suryakumar Yadav b Fareed Ahmad 6

Rishabh Pant not out 20

Extras: (W-2)

2

Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-119, 2-125

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-51-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-29-0, Fareed Ahmad 4-0-57-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-33-0, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-34-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-8-0. MORE

