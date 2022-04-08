Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Hardik Pandya 5

Shikhar Dhawan c Wade b Rashid Khan 35

Jonny Bairstow c Rahul Tewatia b Lockie Ferguson 8

Liam Livingstone c Miller b Rashid Khan 64

Jitesh Sharma c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 23

Odean Smith c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 0

Shahrukh Khan lbw b Rashid Khan15

Kagiso Rabada run out (Shami/Wade) 1

Rahul Chahar not out 22

Vaibhav Arora b Shami 2

Arshdeep Singh not out 10

Extras: 4 (LB-1, W-3)

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 189

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-34, 3-86, 4-124, 5-124, 6-153, 7-154,8-156, 9-162.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-36-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-36-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-33-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Darshan Nalkande 3-0-37-2, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-24-0. MORE PTI

