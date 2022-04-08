Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Friday.
Punjab Kings Innings:
Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Hardik Pandya 5
Shikhar Dhawan c Wade b Rashid Khan 35
Jonny Bairstow c Rahul Tewatia b Lockie Ferguson 8
Liam Livingstone c Miller b Rashid Khan 64
Jitesh Sharma c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 23
Odean Smith c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 0
Shahrukh Khan lbw b Rashid Khan15
Kagiso Rabada run out (Shami/Wade) 1
Rahul Chahar not out 22
Vaibhav Arora b Shami 2
Arshdeep Singh not out 10
Extras: 4 (LB-1, W-3)
Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 189
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-34, 3-86, 4-124, 5-124, 6-153, 7-154,8-156, 9-162.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-36-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-36-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-33-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Darshan Nalkande 3-0-37-2, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-24-0. MORE PTI
