Wellington [New Zealand], November 4 (ANI): Experienced swashbuckler Tim Seifert has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming T20I series against the West Indies due to a broken finger.

On Tuesday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt after being hit on the finger while batting for Northern Districts against the Wellington Firebirds in the Ford Trophy. A subsequent X-ray confirmed a fracture to Seifert's right index finger.

Canterbury wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay has been called in as the 30-year-old's replacement and linked up with the team on Monday night. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter was disappointed to miss Seifert's services for the five T20Is against the Caribbean side.

"We're all feeling for Tim. He's a key member of this T20 unit given his power at the top of the order and his role as keeper, so he'll be missed over the next five matches," Walter said as quoted from a statement by NZC.

"He showed in the recent T20 series that he's building up to top form, so it's disappointing that that has been halted as we continue to prepare for a pinnacle event. We're hoping Tim's recovery will be quick and he'll be back on the park as soon as possible," Walter added.

Hay, who has been introduced as a replacement, is relatively new to the international circuit when compared to Seifert, having made 11 T20I appearances for the Blackcaps since his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in November last year. In his limited time on the crease, Hay holds the world record for the most dismissals (6) in an innings in T20Is.

"Mitch has shown in his international opportunities so far that he's a top-quality wicketkeeper batter and is more than capable of contributing at this level. We're lucky to be able to call on another player of his ability, which shows the level of depth we currently have in the T20 format," Walter concluded.

New Zealand T20I squad for WI series: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi. (ANI)

