St John's [Antigua], December 12 (ANI): West Indies pacer Shakera Selman and batter Chedean Nation have been ruled out of the first two T20Is against England due to injuries sustained in the ODI series.

Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder, members of the West Indies Women U19 Rising Stars team have been called up as replacements. Holder and Joseph are currently in Antigua for a high-performance camp with the U19 Rising Stars ahead of the ICC Women's U19 World Cup in South Africa in January 2023.

"The upcoming T20 series is vitally important as the team continues its preparations for the World Cup in February 2023. With some of the senior players missing out through injury, it is an ideal opportunity for the other players to start cementing a place in the World Cup team," Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said in an official statement released by The Cricket West Indies (CWI).

"Based on injuries in the CG United ODI series Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman have been ruled out at this time. Two members of the Under 19 World Cup squad, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder, who have been making great progress, have been named to the squad and we believe that they will fit in well and absorb the experience. Karishma Ramharack returns to the team after missing the ODI series due to injury and Shamilia Connell who was on the injured list for the ODIs is also expected to be ready to be considered for selection later in the series," Browne-John added further.

West Indies will be attempting to recover from losing the ODI series to England 3-0, suffering crushing losses in each match. The teams head to Barbados for four matches T20I series at Kensington Oval on December 14, 17, 18, and 22 following the first T20I on December 11 in Antigua.

West Indies Women's squad for first two T20Is vs England: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz and Rashada Williams. (ANI)

