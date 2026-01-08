New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The country's top boxers including world champion Minakshi Hooda, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Cup gold medallist Hitesh Gulia and others sailed into the semi-finals of the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins in their respective quarterfinal bouts in Greater Noida.

This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Also Read | AC Milan vs Genoa, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) of All India Police defeated Kashish Mehta of Punjab 5:0, while Nikhat (48-51kg) blanked Manipur's Lanchenbee Chanu Tongbram by an identical margin.

In the men's 65-70kg quarterfinals, Hitesh defeated Punjab's Tejaswi 5:0 to advance to the semifinals. World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist Pawan Bartwal (men's 50-55kg), Jadumani Singh (50-55kg) and Sachin (55-60kg) all earned unanimous decisions in their semifinal bouts.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Luxury Apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for INR 26.30 Crore.

While Pawan defeated Tyson of Arunachal Pradesh, Jadumani defeated Nikhil (Punjab), and Sachin beat UP's Karan.

In the women's 51-54kg quarterfinals, Preeti defeated Harmeet Kaur Virk of Punjab 5:0, while Sakshi got the better of Poonam of RSPB 4:1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)