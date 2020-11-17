Madrid [Spain], November 17 (ANI): Spain's defender Sergio Ramos has said that he will keep taking penalties for the side despite missing two spot-kicks against Switzerland in the Nations League.

In the match against Switzerland, Ramos ended up missing two penalties and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ramos had scored 25 straight penalties for Spain and Real Madrid before missing two spot-kicks against Switzerland.

"If there was another penalty of course that I would take, of course. If I didn't approach it that way, I would stop being me," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.

In the match against Switzerland, Ramos had overtaken Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to become the most-capped player in European football.

Ramos now has 177 appearances for Spain in international football. Earlier, Buffon had recorded 176 appearances for Italy in international football.

"It is a pride to surpass a legend like Buffon in caps. In the end, when you start you don't think you can get that high. I have spent many hours running around here through the streets of Seville and there is a lot of effort behind it, perseverance and perseverance," said Ramos.

"In the end, it is that. As long as I feel like it, I will continue. My head is in charge, and for now, it allows me," he added.

Spain will now lock horns against Germany in the Nations League later today. The side needs a win if they want to finish at the top of Group A4 and reach the finals of the Nations League. (ANI)

