Jeddah, Feb 5 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri finished tied-12th in the the Saudi International golf event here on Sunday.

Sharma and Lahiri shot 66 each in the final round.

It was a fine showing from Sharma, who has two wins on the DP World Tour.

He had finished tied seventh in Abu Dhabi but missed the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic earlier this week. This was the first start of 2023 for Lahiri.

After leading through the week, Abraham Ancer shot 2-under 68 on the final day to complete a start-to-finish win.

The Mexican golfer shot rounds of 63-66-64-68 for a total of 19-under as he won by two shots over Cameron Young (68).

