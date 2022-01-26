Dubai, Jan 26 (PTI) Fresh from his best performance on the European Tour since 2018, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma is brimming with confidence and is raring to go in the second Rolex Series event at this week's Dubai Desert Classic here.

Sharma, who came within a shot of pulling off his greatest win and finished second at Abu Dhabi Championship, is drawn in one of the early groups from the 10th tee alongside 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Sam Horsfield, who won the Hero Open in 2020. They will tee off at 7.40 am local time.

Also Read | India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch India vs World T20 Match Live Telecast on TV With Time in IST?.

"I am feeling good and confident. I have taken a lot of positives from the week (in Abu Dhabi). Naturally one is disappointed at having come so close and not closing it, but I am proud of the showing. I played well and had some really long putts on the final day," said Sharma.

He also had a few misses, which proved costly, but is hoping to work on them.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Sharma, now 25, has won twice on the European Tour at the Joburg Open and the Maybank Open in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy is looking for his maiden Rolex Series title at his happy hunting ground -- Dubai.

McIlroy made just his fourth DP World Tour start at Emirates Golf Club as a 16-year-old amateur in 2006 - also following Tiger Woods round inside the ropes - and three years later he lifted the trophy for his first professional victory.

He won the Dallah Trophy again in 2015 and having also tasted glory twice at the DP World Tour Championship and lived in the Emirates, the Northern Irishman is delighted to be back.

Paul Casey is seeking to add another achievement to his already glittering CV when he defends the title in Dubai this week.

The 44-year-old has 15 DP World Tour wins in addition to three victories on the PGA TOUR and has been on the winning side in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances.

Viktor Hovland arrives in Dubai in excellent form having finished fourth at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and with two wins in his last four events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)