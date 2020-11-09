New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Shashi Khanna, the wife of former acting BCCI President CK Khanna, was on Monday elected as treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association after she defeated her rival Pawan Gulati in the polls here.

Shashi secured 895 votes as against 851 polled for Gulati, the maternal uncle of former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read | Islam Makhachev Pulls Out of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Due to Undisclosed Injury; Khabib Nurmagomedov's Former AKA Teammate Luis Pena Challenges Rafael Dos Anjos.

Late former finance minister Arun Jaitley's son Rohan has been the unanimous choice for the president's post. It was Rohan's maiden entry into cricket administration.

The DDCA is a much-maligned body for its multiple factions like the Vinod Tihara group, the SP Bansal group, and C K Khanna group to name a few.

Also Read | Joshua Kimmich Injury Update: Bayern Munich Star Out Until January After Undergoing Right Knee Surgery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)