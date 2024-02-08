Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Shrivalli Bhadimipaty's dream run ended after a strong show in the L&T Mumbai Open here when she lost to Russia's 16-year-old Alina Korneeva in a second round contest.

Korneeva, who is ranked 380 spots above the Indian player, defeated Shrivalli 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises.

Korneeva was ranked at the top spot among the juniors last year having won two junior Grand Slam competitions.

The top five seeds of the Mumbai Open have crashed out of the competition which leaves the sixth seed Darja Semenistaja as the top seeded player in the tournament. Latvia's Darja defeated France's Amandine Hesse 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to make it to the quarterfinals.

The fourth seed Arina Rodionova and fifth seed Laura Pigossi bowed out of the singles event on Wednesday.

In the doubles draw, the Indian pair of Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar went down fighting to second seeds Sabrina Santamaria and Dalila Jakupovic 3-6, 6-7.

