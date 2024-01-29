Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Jan 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a mixed final round for a total card of 10-under and finished at tied 37 in a low-scoring Ras Al Khaimah Championship here on Monday.

In the last round, Sharma blazed through the opening part with five birdies in the first eight holes, but then cooled off for a round of 4-under 68.

Sharma was 5-under and he had three more birdies, but he dropped a bogey on ninth, a double bogey on 10th and another bogey on 17th, before finishing with a birdie on the 18th.

Om Prakash Chouhan, the other Indian in the fray, missed the cut.

Chauhan was playing his first DP World Tour event since becoming a full member after topping the PGTI Order of Merit for 2023.

Thorbjorn Olesen led a 1-2 finish for Denmark as he claimed his eighth DP World Tour title in dominant fashion by six strokes.

The 34-year-old overcame a nervy start at Al Hamra Golf Club as he went on to card a five-under-par final round, finishing six strokes clear of compatriot Rasmus Hojgaard to win his second title in less than 12 months.

His four-stroke overnight lead over Hojgaard was slowly chipped away as he carded a double bogey on the second, cancelling out birdies on the first and third, with Hojgaard drawing level on 22-under par after he carded four birdies on his opening seven holes.

But Hojgaard's momentum was halted after a bogey at the eighth, with Olesen striking a sublime five to set up a six-foot eagle putt, which he converted for a three-stroke swing and a three-shot lead at the turn.

He restored his advantage to four strokes after a birdie on the tenth and two further gains on the 14th and 18th saw him finish six points clear of Hojgaard, who carded a final round 69 for a 21-under par total.

Frederic Lacroix of France recorded a career-best result on the Tour, finishing one stroke further back on 20-under.

