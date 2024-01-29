Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Live Streaming and Telecast in India: Al-Hilal, the runaway leaders of the Saudi Pro League, will be facing Inter Miami in a club friendly as Saudi Arabian football hopes to find the big stage in its bid for glory. Off late, there have been some negativity around the league which did not go well with its brand image. It still has the money to attract the top talents but for it to become the first choice of young players, there is a need for it to grow on the world stage. Facing a side that has the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and owned by David Beckham certainly helps. Inter Miami did well to win silverware last term, but for it to do well in the MLS, there is still a long way to go. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez formed a great partnership back in their Barcelona days and they will be keen to replicate it for Inter Miami. Their ability to find each other in the final third will be the basis of their attack. Sergio Busquets will keep things ticking in midfield with David Ruiz moving forward to join the attack.

Neymar is out with a long-term injury and will not feature for AL-Hilal. There were talks of his contract being terminated but he is likely to stay at the club. Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the attack for the Saudi Arabian outfit with Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić the two central midfielders. The responsibility of creating attack from out wide will fall on the shoulders of Malcom. Is Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Happening? Will 'The Last Dance' Take Place in Riyadh Season Cup 2024? Know Latest Details About Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami.

When is Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match will be played at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami football match will be held on January 29, 2024 (Monday) and the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Free Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match?

As of now, there is no official TV telecast partner for Riyadh Season Cup 2024 in India. So, sadly fans won't be able to watch the Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami football match live telecast in India. In case, there is any official word about the live telecast in India we will update it here. Meanwhile, fans can follow the action via live streaming online, more on that below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match?

Despite the absence of a telecast partner, fans can watch Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami football match live streaming online. Apple TV+ will provide the live streaming of Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match in India. Users will have to pay the subscription fee to watch the live streaming online. Inter Miami heads into the contest on the back of very little match practice and that could prove to be their downfall. Expect Al-Hilal to secure a 2-1 victory in this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).