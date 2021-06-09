New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian para-badminton player Krishna Nagar (SH6) along with Pramod Bhagat (SL3) and Tarun Dhillon(SL4) have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics. All three secured their respective places for the Tokyo Paralympics by virtue of their present impressive BWF world rankings.

"I am very happy today. It's a childhood dream for me and I just can't describe this moment," Krishna Nagar told ANI.

Krishna who hails from Rajasthan is preparing well for the upcoming Paralympics and is hoping to bag a Gold medal for India.

"Preparations are going well. There are 3 sessions going on per day and we are looking to improve further in these sessions so that we can win gold," the World No. 2 added.

Nagar made a name for himself in April after he won gold in both the singles and men's doubles event at the 3rd Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International in Dubai.

Remembering the tournament, Krishna pointed, "I got valuable experience by playing Dubai Tournament in April. From there I got to know I need to work on my weakness if I want to go all the way in Tokyo."

"The BWF are pleased to inform the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) that the three players are invited to take part at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games for the badminton competition," stated a BWF press release issued on Tuesday.

"Please confirm acceptance of these places through your National Paralympic Committee by Monday, June 14, 2021," the BWF statement further stated.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games, are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan between August 24 and September 5. (ANI)

