Gangtok, May 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly-installed floodlight system at the Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining in Rangpo.

Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, was also present at the programme held on Sunday.

Also Read | Jamie Vardy Bows Out With 200th Goal in Final Game for Leicester City, Says 'Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart'.

"This facility has been developed with the support of the Sikkim government, whose continued commitment to infrastructure development and public welfare has made this initiative possible," said the CM.

He said it marked a new chapter for cricket in the Himalayan state.

Also Read | Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25: Gunners Clinch UCL Qualification As David Raya and Declan Rice's Heroics Secure Win Over Magpies (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"I am confident that this enhancement in facilities will further energise our budding cricketers and help the sport flourish across the state," he added.

The floodlights are expected to transform the cricket ground into a venue capable of hosting day-night matches and extended training sessions, said an official of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA).

On the occasion, an exhibition match was organised, which saw the participation of state ministers and MLAs, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)