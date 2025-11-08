Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Friday felicitated Richa Ghosh, a member of the Women's World Cup-winning squad, after returning to her home state.

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win on Sunday (November 2).

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the members of the Indian Women's Cricket team and said that they have created history by winning the Cricket World Cup at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ghosh expressed her team's appreciation for meeting President Droupadi Murmu, stating that the interaction was motivating and inspiring.

"We felt very good after meeting her, and she motivated us to win more trophies for the nation," Ghosh told the reporters.

Richa's World Cup outing had been sensational, having made 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16, with a half-century, including a knock of 94 against South Africa. Her strike rate has been over 133.

The Women's Cricket World Cup-winning team's physiotherapist, Akanksha Satyavanshi, also received a warm welcome upon returning to Raipur earlier on Friday.

Satyavanshi described India's World Cup win as a "wonderful experience", highlighting the overwhelming support from Indian fans. She was touched by the fans' dedication, standing for 1.5 hours after the match to celebrate with the team.

"It is a wonderful experience. I did not expect so many people to come and welcome me. It is a great thing to win with such a big margin. The special thing about the Indian fans was that even after the match, they stood there for around 1.5 hours for our celebration... As a team, we were feeling very proud that so many people were present over there," Akanksha Satyavanshi told ANI.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil. (ANI)

