Dubai [UAE], December 18 (ANI): The Dubai Capitals produced a disciplined bowling performance but suffered a narrow seven-run defeat against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday in a tightly contested World ILT20 Season 4 fixture, as per a release from ILT20.

After opting to bowl first, the Capitals restricted MI Emirates to 137/8, with Muhammad Jawadullah delivering a standout spell of 2 for 7 from his two overs to apply early pressure. Jonny Bairstow's half-century anchored the MI Emirates innings, while Mustafizur Rahman provided key support.

Chasing 138, the Capitals began confidently and were well placed for much of the innings before the momentum shifted during the middle overs. A decisive spell from Rashid Khan stalled the chase, leaving the Capitals short despite staying in contention until the final over.

Reflecting on the turning point, Jawadullah admitted the game slipped away in a crucial phase.

"At one stage, we felt we were comfortably placed and could close out the match," he said. "But the middle overs were crucial. Their spinner bowled really well, we lost a few quick wickets, and that's where the game went out of our hands," Jawadullah said.

Jawadullah pointed to the importance of small moments in a low-scoring contest. "In games like this, every over matters. Even towards the end, we couldn't get the runs we needed, and that made the difference," he said.

He also highlighted how conditions at the Dubai International Stadium added to the challenge.

"The wicket was a little slow and the ball was holding up, which made batting difficult throughout the innings," Jawadullah explained. "There was no dew today either, and that made chasing harder compared to some of our earlier matches," he said further.

Despite the setback, Jawadullah remained confident about the Capitals' outlook. "Our focus is 100 per cent on improving as a unit," he added. "All the players are committed, and we believe we will come back stronger in the upcoming matches."

The Dubai Capitals will now look to regain momentum when they face the Sharjah Warriorz in their next DP World ILT20 Season 4 fixture. (ANI)

