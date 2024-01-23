Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was crowned as the Best International Cricketer in the women's category for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naman Awards.

On the other hand, Deepti Sharma was recognised as the Best International Cricketer in the women's category for the years 2019-20 and 2022-23.

While the highest wicket-takers in the ODI format, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. In terms of the highest run-getters in the 50-over format, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues bagged the awards for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Coming to the women's Best International debut category Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana and Amanjot Kaur won the award for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the Junior women's category, cricketer Kashvee Gautam won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the year 2019-2020 in the U-16 category. Madhya Pradesh's Soumya Tiwari and Vaishnavi Sharma won the award for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 respectively.

In the women's ODI category, Meghalya's Saee Purandare won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the year 2019-20. Jharkhand's Indrani Roy clinched the award for 2020-21. Punjab's Kanika Ahuja and Arunachal Pradesh's Nabam Yapu won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the men's category, the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for highest wicket-taker (U-16) in the Vijay Merchant Trophy was clinched by Meghalya's Nirdesh Baisoya and Punjab's Anmoljeet Singh for the year 2019-2020 and 2022-23 respectively.

While the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the highest run-getter (U-16) in the Vijay Merchant Trophy went to Punjab's Uday Sharan and Vihaan Malhotra for the years 2019-20 and 2022-23 respectively.

Coming to the Under-19 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in the Cooch Behar Trophy was bagged by Harsh Dubey, AR Nishad and Manav Chothani for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, P Kanpillewar, Mayank Shandliya and Danish Malewar won the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the Under-23 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy was clinched by Ankush Tyagi, Harsh Dubey and Vishal B Jayswal for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, Parth Palawat, YV Rathod and Kshitij Patel secured the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. (ANI)

