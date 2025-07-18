Mumbai, July 18: Snoop Dogg has become a "co-owner and investor" of Welsh soccer club Swansea. The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn't disclose financial details in Thursday's announcement, which shines a spotlight on yet another unheralded team from Wales after Wrexham's well-documented journey. Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: Here's All You Need to Know On Liverpool's Opening Bid For French Striker Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

"My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me," the American rapper and entertainment icon said in the announcement.

Snoop Dogg Joins Swansea

He found the shirt that fits. @snoopdogg 🦢 pic.twitter.com/Tx4P4Bt8EB — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 17, 2025

Luka Modric, who recently signed with AC Milan from Real Madrid, joined Swansea's ownership group in April. Snoop Dogg, who has more than 88 million Instagram followers, helped launch the team's 2025-26 home shirt last weekend.

The club ownership group added: "To borrow a phrase from Snoop's back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club's reach and profile."

