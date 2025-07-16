Former Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard has become a grandparent for the first time in his life, as his eldest daughter Lilly-Ella gave birth to a baby girl. Lilly-Ella, aged 21 years old, together with her boyfriend Lee Byrne have been blessed with a baby girl. With the birth of this girl child, the former Liverpool FC and England national football team icon has become a grandfather already, at the age of 45. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Faces Backlash for Reportedly Hiring People With Dwarfism for 18th Birthday Party.

Lilly-Ella Gerrard welcomed the baby with her boyfriend Lee Byrne, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2022. Welcoming the bay, she posted a black and white picture on her Instagram story with the caption "2 becomes 3", tagging her boyfriend, who was seen holding a baby carrier, walking out of the hospital. Lilly-Ella Gerrard also posted another story, where her father, the legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, with over 500 appearances for the Reds was seen holding his granddaughter. Lilly-Ella has named her first child Lila Grey. Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Pays Respect to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Lilly-Ella Gerrard Shares Updates on Birth of Baby Girl

Lilly-Ella Gerrard's IG stories after giving birth to baby girl (Photo Credits: Instagram/lilly.gerrardd)

Lilly-Ella Gerrard, a social media influencer had posted about the news of her pregnancy on January 6, with the caption "Our little secret, the best news, mini us is on the way." Just after the news of her pregnancy, her father Steven Gerrard parted ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, on January 29, moving back to the United Kingdom. Steven Gerrard along with his partner Alex Gerrard have four children, Lilly-Ella being the eldest at 21, Lexie aged 19, Lourdes aged 13, and Lio aged 7.

