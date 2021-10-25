Manchester, Oct 25 (AP) Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed autographs outside Old Trafford after his side were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool in the English Premier League.

With the pressure mounting Solskjaer stopped to sign autographs on Sunday and have selfies with fans as he made his way out of the stadium.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19.

According to Associated Press reporter Rob Harris, Solskjaer spent ten minutes in the car park with supporters.

He also revealed that 'only support' was heard for the former striker - with fans not resorting to abuse despite the 5-0 defeat.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17: Catch Live Score Updates, Commentary and Full Scorecard of AFG vs SCO Cricket Match.

In his post match media conference Solskjaer openly admitted the defeat against their big rivals was the "worst feeling" and left him "rock bottom."

Nine games into the season, the record 20-time English champions are already seven points behind Liverpool in second place with Chelsea a further point away at the top of the EPL. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)