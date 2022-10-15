Madrid, Oct 15 (AP) Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the Spanish league.

Rayo dominated possession but got no closer to scoring than Óscar Trejo's penalty kick in the 53rd minute that Soria blocked. Trejo was sent to the spot after Fabrizio Angileri committed a handball in the area.

Rayo substitute Radamel Falcao had a goal waived off for offside in the 71st shortly after he went on.

Andoni Iraola's Rayo was hoping to rebound strongly from its worst performance of the season last week when it lost at promoted Almería 3-1. The draw in the Madrid derby left Rayo in 10th place.

Getafe inched into 14th place with three points separating Quique Sánchez Flores' team from Rayo.

“This point is good,” Soria said.

“We know that to be strong we have to start by keeping a clean sheet, so from there we have to grow and improve.”

On Sunday, Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in the first clásico' of the season with both rivals locked on points atop the standings. (AP)

