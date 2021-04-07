Centurion, Apr 7 (AP) South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the third and deciding one-day international cricket match on Wednesday.

"We looked at overhead conditions and we think in the morning their might be a bit of swing to exploit. Defending here on the Highveld is a challenge," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

The home side is missing Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller, who are in India for the India Premier League.

Legspinner Usman Qadir, son of the late Abdul Qadir, will make his ODI debut for Pakistan. He is among four changes for Pakistan.

On Sunday, South Africa leveled the series with a 17-run win. Last Friday, captain Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory in the first match.

Lineups:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Jon-Jon Smuts, Temba Bavuma (captain): Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Uman Qadir, Haris Rauf. (AP)

