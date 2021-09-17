Kuala Lumpur, Sep 17 (AP) Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai was drawn Friday to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.

Ulsan will be attempting to extend its 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won its second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.

Pohang Steelers, the third South Korean club in the last eight, will take on Japanese team Nagoya Grampus.

In the West Region, Persepolis will play Saudi club Al Hilal and UAE team Al Wahda will take on Saudi rival Al Nassr.

Next month's quarterfinals and semifinals will be single matches played at centralized locations in South Korea (East Region) and Saudi Arabia (West) because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The final is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 23. (AP)

