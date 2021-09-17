New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years as the two teams are set to face each other in three One Day Internationals and five T20Is. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2021 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021 as both sides look to kick off the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI live streaming can scroll down below for details. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021 Series To Witness 25% Crowd Capacity, Says PCB.

Pakistan haven't been in great form in One Day Internationals as they were defeated 3-0 by England in their recent 50-Over series and with not many well-known names in the squad, the Babar Azam-led squad will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by the same margin in their last ODIs in March and will aim to continue that run before the T20I series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2021 Match on TV

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports

How To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the Pakistan vs New Zealand series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).