Madrid, Jun 29 (AP) Spain's final preparations for the Women's European Championship have been upended.

Again.

Three years ago, Alexia Putellas tore an ACL days before the competition. This time, a different Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder's tournament is in question after Aitana Bonmatí was hospitalized with viral meningitis.

Bonmatí came down with a fever during practice Friday and later checked in to a Madrid hospital.

The team planned to travel to Switzerland on Sunday for the tournament, where it is considered one of the favorites after winning the 2023 World Cup, even though it has never reached a Euros final before.

Spain coach Montse Tomé revealed after Friday's 3-1 victory in a friendly against Japan that the 27-year-old star tested positive for viral meningitis.

“The word is scary, but the doctor tells me that she is under control. She will remain in the hospital and we don't know for how long," Tomé said.

Spain's first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B.

Stability after Rubiales scandalBonmatí's setback aside, Spain had been enjoying some peace and stability now that the Luis Rubiales scandal is behind them.

Spain is arriving for Euro 2025 just a few months after Rubiales was convicted of sexual assault for an unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony. The conviction helped end one of the worst chapters in the history of Spanish soccer.

The kiss sparked outrage and marred the nation's celebrations of the team's first major title in women's soccer. It ignited an unprecedented crisis that left the Spanish federation and women's soccer in turmoil. Spanish society called for more support for women, and sports officials ultimately were forced to review outdated protocols and improve the conditions for the women's team that is among the main title favorites at Euro 2025.

“I remember when I used to come to play for the national team and I didn't enjoy it. I just wanted to go home, to be honest,” playmaker Bonmatí, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, said a few days before falling ill. “It was tough to play here. The situation wasn't good. But now everything is better, there is more stability for everyone and that benefits the group.”

The crisis prompted by the kiss on Hermoso — who was not called up by Tomé for the Euro 2025 squad — helped expedite changes that players had been demanding for a long time, including by some who refused to play for the national team even before the World Cup.

"The conditions have changed a lot,” said Putellas, another two-time world player of the year. “Especially in terms of travel, nutrition, training. Things have changed radically. Now we are enjoying conditions that are at the top level of the men's team. It's something that has taken a lot of effort and work by many people.”

Putellas said it's clear that the structure provided for the women's team is much more professional now, including in areas such as marketing and communication.

“We are finally where we wanted to be for some time,” she said. “Because we have pushed for it, and also because a lot of people have helped us. Now we are just ready to compete and enjoy it.”

Rubiales was convicted in February and ordered to pay more than 10,000 euros ($11,700) in fines. He was prohibited from approaching Hermoso or communicating with her for a year. Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence. Rubiales was acquitted of a charge of coercion for allegedly trying to make Hermoso downplay the kiss on the lips.

Tomé left out Hermoso from the squad saying that “there's a lot of competition in her position.”

Spain established itself as one of the powerhouses in women's soccer by winning the World Cup and following it up by lifting the trophy of the inaugural Women's Nations League in 2024. It then just missed out on a medal by finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics, when it lost to Brazil in the semifinals and to Germany in the bronze-medal match.

Spain still a favoriteSpain has never reached a final at the European Championship. Its best result was a last-four appearance in 1997. It was eliminated in the quarterfinals at each of the last three Euros.

Still, it's a team that includes Barcelona and Real Madrid stars — and they've been playing well.

In early June, Cláudia Pina scored twice in Spain's 2-1 victory over defending European champion England in the Nations League.

“We have been carrying the favorite' tag for a few years now, since we won the World Cup," Bonmatí said. “We are used to it and we take it with responsibility. There are other top teams and we need to respect them.”

Even if Bonmatí needs time off, Spain will feel confident in the group stage.

Spain had a 4-0 record this year against Portugal and Belgium — all in the group stage of the current Nations League edition. That included a 7-1 home victory over Portugal in April.

“Winning the European title would come as a confirmation that this is a historic generation for Spain's women's soccer,” Bonmatí said. (AP)

