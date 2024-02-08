Madrid, Feb 8 (AP) Spanish long-distance runner Mo Katir, a world championship silver medalist, has been provisionally suspended on accusations he failed to make himself available for out-of-competition drug testing.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday he faces an allegation of breaking the "whereabouts" rule.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Secure 3-2 Victory Over Iran, To Face Jordan in Final.

That can happen if drug testers arrive to find an athlete is not where they said they would be, or if an athlete fails to provide any information in advance about their whereabouts. Usually three failures of the whereabouts rule will lead to a ban.

Katir, one of Spain's hopes for a medal at the Paris Olympics, has denied wrongdoing, according to Spanish media. He said the suspension — which he will appeal — stems from an "administrative issue."

Also Read | Daryl Mitchell Ruled Out of New Zealand's Second Test Against South Africa and T20I Series Against Australia Due to Foot Injury.

The 25-year-old Katir represents Spain but was born in Morocco. He was a silver medallist in the 5,000 metres at the 2023 world championships, and a bronze medalist in the 1,000 metres in 2022. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)