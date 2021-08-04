New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1722 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Match report of day 1 of the opening Test between India and England.

*A profile of Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya.

*A wrap of India's performance on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

*Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-OLY-WREST-LDALL IND Wrestler Ravi Dahiya ensures fourth medal for India, storms into final with sensational "pin down"

Chiba (Japan), Aug 4 (PTI) Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the title clash at the Olympic Games, when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal bout by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev but Deepak Punia was left to fight for bronze medal after he lost his semifinal, here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-BOX-IND-LOVLINA-COMMENTS Disappointed I didn't get gold but will celebrate Olympic bronze with vacation: Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo, Aug 4 (PTI) She isn't quite happy with just a bronze in her debut Olympics but Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday said it is nonetheless a huge reward for her sacrifices in the past eight years and she would celebrate it by taking her first vacation since 2012.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-WOM Fighting India women lose 1-2 to Argentina in Olympic hockey semifinal; to fight for bronze now

Tokyo, Aug 4 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world no.2 Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal of the ongoing Games here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-ATH-2NDLD IND Neeraj qualifies for javelin throw final with superb first throw, Shivpal out

Tokyo, Aug 4 (PTI) Medal contender Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin thrower to enter the finals of the Olympic Games with a stunning throw of 86.65m in his opening attempt that put him on top of the qualification round here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-WOM-LD IND Solid start by Aditi in women's golf, placed second ahead of big names

Tokyo, Aug 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok got off to a brilliant start at the Olympic Games, carding a four-under 67 in the opening round for a share of the second spot at the Kasumigaseki Country Club here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-MEN-PREVIEW India need to plug holes in defence against Germany to secure first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years

Tokyo, Aug 4 (PTI) A demoralising semifinal defeat behind it, the Indian men's hockey team would need an error-free performance from its defence to secure an Olympic medal after 41 years when it takes on Rio Games bronze-winner Germany in the third-fourth place play-off match here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-BAD-SINDHU Want to do well at World Championships next: Sindhu

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The feeling hasn't yet sunk in, said P V Sindhu on becoming the first Indian woman to claim two Olympic medals but she has already figured the next sporting target for herself -- defending her world championship crown in Spain later this year.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-INTERVIEW-DAS We could have won a medal together: Das

By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Top Indian archer Atanu Das rued the absence of a psychologist in Tokyo and said it could have made all the difference as they returned empty-handed from the Olympics yet again.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-WC India vs Pakistan T20 WC match likely to be held on Oct 24

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The marquee T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in all likelihood will be held on October 24, which is a Sunday, even though the ICC will be releasing the official schedule of the tournament in few days

SPO-OLY-BOX-IND-REAX Well fought: President, PM lead country in applauding Borgohain for Olympic bronze medal

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Lovlina Borgohain's "dogged determination" drew all-round praise as the country raised a toast to the young boxer for winning a bronze medal in her maiden Olympic Games. PTI

