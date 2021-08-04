FantasyBoss.com is the first player owned season-long fantasy sports platform. Built by fantasy players, for fantasy players. FantasyBoss will offer fantasy football, fantasy basketball, fantasy baseball, & fantasy hockey.

Why Player Owned

The fantasy sports market is powered by regular people using fantasy sports to engage with each other. But the average user hasn't been able to capitalize on or be involved with fantasy companies.

Fantasy Boss wants to change that and gives fantasy players a chance to Own Where They Play. Fantasy players/owners will now have insider's access and a way to shape the future of fantasy sports.

The feedback provided by the players/owners will be used to guide the product roadmap and give players the ability to have things more their way.

Unique Features

Most fantasy players have tried a few platforms and have settled on their preferred choice, making the market tough to enter. Fantasy Boss is going to differentiate by making fantasy sports more fun and less work. There will be cash and crypto prizes as well as the ability to engage in fun ways not yet seen in the fantasy space.

The goal is to help players feel like the Bosses they are through the entire experience.

Product Launch

FantasyBoss is doing a soft launch for the NFL 2021 season. A select number of users/owners will be allowed to join & validate the platform, help iron out any kinks, and try the newest features along the way. More information can be seen on the Fantasy Boss website.

Company Info

Fantasy Boss was founded in 2021 and is based out of Austin, TX. The company goal is to make people more than just players, make them owners, make them BOSSES.