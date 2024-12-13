New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Former athletes and coaches on Friday urged sports ministry to constitute an advisory committee to bring about transparency in the selection of athletes, and also emphasised on the need to appoint government observers to oversee the functioning of the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met a 21-member delegation to gauge their views on the draft National Sports Governance Bill, with many of them saying the bill was a step in the right direction as India aim to become a sporting powerhouse.

"The government should constitute a sports advisory committee to ensure transparency in the selection process. Also, government observers have not been appointed for a few years now, so that should be done on priority," said Asian Games medallist and multiple-time national champion boxer Raj Kumar Sangwan, who was part of the delegation.

"We highlighted several issues being faced by sportspersons in the country. The government and sportspersons are both unhappy with the attitude of the NSFs. It is important to bring about a change in the (functioning of the) federations and to create an environment whereby the Sports Bill gets passed in Parliament," he said.

Arjuna awardee kabaddi player Deepak Hooda said to bring about transparency in the selection process, sports advisory committee officials "should visit nationals championships and states competitions".

"We want that no injustice is done to athletes and more and more sportspersons come through the grassroots."

On the National Sports Governance Bill, Hooda said, it was a "huge step forward".

"We are all in its favour as it will bring about a huge change in sports in the country."

Hooda also said that the government gets all the criticism despite giving jobs, prize money and awards to sportspersons, while the federations are hardly ever targetted.

"People still point fingers at them even though the NSFs have the complete reins (of the functioning). This was a major concern we shared with the minister," he said.

Another coach said that the ministry is keen "that corporate houses and states take the responsibility of nurturing talent in individual sports disciplines."

