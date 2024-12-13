South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Pakistan side fell 11 runs short of the target set by South Africa in the first T20I 2024. George Linde with an all-round performance was named man of the match with experienced star David Miller scoring the 82 runs for the Proteas. Mohammad Rizwan’s solo fight went in vain as neither Pakistan batter supported him long enough. The second T20I will be played on December 13. Meanwhile for SA vs PAK free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. SA vs PAK 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in South Africa vs Pakistan T20I, ODI and Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

After the loss in the first T20I, Pakistan national cricket team will look to level the series with a win. The side managed to win the ODI series against Zimbabwe falling behind and will look for a similar performance in South Africa. Pacers have performed well for the Man in Green while middle-order batters need to step up to get a win. Check out South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming and viewing options below.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd T20 takes place at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Gauteng. The action in SA vs PAK 2nd T20 2024 will begin from 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on December 13.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 viewing option online, read below. SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024: David Miller’s Blitz, George Linde’s Overarching Display Blow Pakistan Away, Seal 11-Run Win for South Africa.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 free live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 streaming online absolutely free and will just have to register.

