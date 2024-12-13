India Likely XI for 3rd Test vs Australia: After suffering a crushing defeat, the India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the crucial third Test. The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 will be starting on Saturday, December 14. The third Test between India and Australia will be hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane. The high-voltage contest between the two countries will begin at 5:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-match Test series between India and Australia is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Brisbane.

The Asian Giants displayed a dominant performance in the opening Test in Perth. Team India secured a massive 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium. The visitors also became the first side to beat the Australia national cricket team at the Optus Stadium in the longest format.

In the second Test, the Pat Cummins-led Australia showcased their class as they secured an easy 10-wicket win over the Rohit Sharma-led India. Australia's Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne, and captain Cummins were top performers for their side. After losing the second Test, the Asian Giants will be aiming for a bounce back in the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Check below for the likely playing XI for the India national cricket team for The Gabba Test.

Top-Order: There were speculations that the India captain Rohit Sharma might open during the third Test against the Australia cricket team. That means KL Rahul has to bat in the middle order. However, there is no official confirmation made by the India management till now. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the second opening batter for his side. Shubman Gill will continue to bat at No. 3 during the Brisbane Test against Australia.

Middle-Order: After scoring a century in the opening Test, Virat Kohli had a poor outing during the Adelaide Test. Kohli will be aiming to score big as he is the key batter for India in Australian conditions. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will also play a huge role in the middle order during the Brisbane Test. As mentioned above, there were speculations that Rohit might move up in the top order. If that happens, KL Rahul will be moved down the middle order. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

All-Rounders: It is expected that youngster Washington Sundar might replace veteran Ravichandran Ashwin for the third Test against Australia. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, Sundar played a huge role with the bat in the first innings during India's memorable victory of three wickets in The Gabba. Nitish Kumar Reddy will strengthen the lower order with his positive and aggressive batting approach.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack for his side during the third Test against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will be the second-leading pacer for the visitors. After having a poor performance in the Adelaide Test, Harshit Rana might be benched, and in his place, Akash Deep could be roped in for the crucial The Gabba Test.

India's Likely Playing XI for 3rd BGT 2024-25 Test vs Australia:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).