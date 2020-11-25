New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched the second edition of 'Fit India School Week' program.

The virtual event was conducted with the aim to encourage kids to inculcate physical activity and sports in their daily routine as school is the first place where habits are formed, the ministry said in a statement.

During the launch ceremony, Rijiju spoke about the importance of fitness in school life.

"Students are the driving force behind making India fit and I am happy to see that so many schools have registered for Fit India School Week and the numbers are increasing day by day.

"This helps in achieving our target to make every Indian fit as the energy for it is generated from these schools itself," Rijiju said.

The Fit India School week program was launched in November last year and saw participation from over 15,000 schools across the country.

Keeping the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in mind, this year's initiative has gone online and the proposed activities would be mostly conducted by schools on virtual mode.

