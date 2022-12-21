Imphal, Dec 21 (PTI) An early second half goal from substitute Ramhlunchhunga proved decisive as Sreenidi Deccan handed NEROCA FC their sixth defeat of the season in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

Sreenidi Deccan collected three points to go to the top of the table with 19 points from nine matches, while NEROCA stayed at 10th with seven points.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022, Dhaka Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The first real chance of the game came to the visitors when Faysal Shayesteh's deflected shot reached captain David Castaneda Munoz, whose effort ended up hitting the crossbar.

In the 17th minute, NEROCA's Lunminlen Haokip found some space near the rival penalty area but his effort lacked power as it was easily collected by goalkeeper Ubaid.

Also Read | Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali Return As Pakistan Name Squad for Home Test Series Against New Zealand.

Seven minutes later, Phalguni Singh made a run from the midfield, beating his marker and feeding Rosenberg Gabriel, who made a run into the penalty area before taking his shot that was saved by the NEROCA custodian Shubham Dhas.

In the final minutes of the first half, the visitors went close to scoring again but Ashraf Ali Mondal's shot was saved by Dhas.

A minute into the second half, the visitors broke the deadlock with Gabriel whipping a pinpoint cross from the right to substitute Ramhlunchhunga, who made no mistake to head the Deccan Warriors into the lead.

In their bid to score the equaliser, NEROCA launched a series of attacks but couldn't create any threatening chances. They went closest to scoring in the 80th minute when Kosimov tried a long-ranger, but it went straight to Ubaid under the Sreenidi goal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)