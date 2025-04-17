Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a competitive 162 for five against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, SRH rode on useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37), Travis Head (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) and some lusty hitting in the fag end from Aniket Verma (18 off 8 balls) to go past 160-run mark.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans Set To Rope In Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka As Glenn Phillips’ Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025: Report.

For MI, Will Jacks (2/14), Hardik Pandya (1/42), Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) and Trent Boult (1/29) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | India’s Sourav Kothari Beats Countryman Pankaj Advani To Lift IBSF World Billiards 2025 Title.

SRH: 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 40; Will Jacks 2/14).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)