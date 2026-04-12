Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Star Indian T20 opener Abhishek Sharma is 55 runs away from 2,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs ahead of his side's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday.

Abhishek has had a mixed bag run in the ongoing edition of the tournament so far, with 129 runs in four outings at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 218.64, with a half-century to his name. In his previous outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he had smacked 74 in 28 balls, with five fours and eight sixes.

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In 81 matches, Abhishek has scored 1,945 runs in 78 innings at an average of 27.39 and a strike rate of 165.81, with a century and 10 fifties, with best score of 141. For SRH, he has made 1,882 runs in 78 matches and 75 innings at an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 165.08, with a century and 10 fifties.

He had made his IPL debut in 2018 with Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 63 runs in three innings, with 46* on his debut.

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Squads: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar. (ANI)

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