Sports News | Sri Lanka Cricketer Arrested for Possession of Heroin

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 26 (ANI): A Sri Lanka cricketer has been arrested for alleged possession of heroin and has been remanded to 14 days custody.

The charge was laid down on the cricketer by a local magistrate in Pannala, northeast of the city of Negombo, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: 5 Best Performances of Trinidad All-Rounder as He Turns 32.

The cricketer who has been arrested for the possession of heroin has not played an international match for Sri Lanka in the last two years.

However, the player still remains active and has been playing domestic cricket in the country.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Birthday Special: From Olympic Medals to Commonwealth Games Streak, Interesting Facts About the Champion Wrestler.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the player had been in possession of a little over two grams of heroin when arrested on Saturday, Sri Lanka Police's media division confirmed.

He was also produced before a magistrate on Sunday and is awaiting a High Court appearance.

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva has also said that the board has been made aware of the arrest.

The board is likely to discuss the issue and the fate of the player at their next meeting on May 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)