Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: 5 Best Performances of Trinidad All-Rounder as He Turns 32

Sunil Narine. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Born on May 26, 1988, Sunil Narine is one of the most prolific bowlers of the recent times. The Trinidad cricketer primarily plays the role of an off-spinner and is also known for his aggressive batting. Narine primarily plays limited-overs cricket. He has played in Twenty20 franchise leagues around the world and has been featured in about 300 matches of the shorter format. As of 2019, he currently plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). On his birthday, let’s have a look at five of his best performances. Varun Chakravarthy's Debut Spoiled by Sunil Narine During KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 Match, Twitter Reacts.

5/19 Vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2012

Back in IPL 2012, Sunil Narine grabbed a five-wicket haul against Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens and set the stadium on fire as he got rid of Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh, Bipul Sharma, Praveen Kumar and Harmeet Singh. However, it was KXIP who won the game by 2 Runs.

4/13 Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2013

This was the first game of IPL 2013, where the Trinidad cricketer ran through the batting line of the Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine snapped the wickets of David Warner, Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra and Shahbaz Nadeem.

4/19 Vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2015

Once again the lethal spin bowling of Sunil Narine came handy for his team Kolkata Knight Riders. The match went down the live wire as he snapped four wickets against the Kings XI Punjab and helped his team win the game by one wicket.

54 Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2016

Being an all-rounder Sunil Narine can come handy even with the willow. In IPL 201, Narine scored his fastest 50 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He made 54 runs from 17 balls and helped his side win the game by six wickets as they chased a total of 158 runs at the home ground of Bengaluru.

75 from 36 Vs KXIP, IPL 2018

The world witnessed his batting prowess even in the IPL season of 2016. Narine scored 75 runs from 36 balls. However, his innings could not save KKR from losing the match.

This is all we have on the list. If you wish to add more in the list above, feel free to contribute in the Comments Section below. Coming back to Narine’s birthday, wishing the West Indies cricketer a Very Happy Birthday.