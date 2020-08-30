Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 30 (ANI): St Lucia Zouks on Sunday defended the lowest ever total in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

St Lucia Zouks defended a score of 92 runs against Barbados Tridents to register a win by three runs here at the Queen's Park Oval.

Also Read | PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: Eoin Morgan’s 14th Half-Century Helps England Beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets.

In the end, the Darren Sammy-led side registered a win by three runs.

Defending a total of 92, Kesrick Williams and Javelle Glenn scalped two wickets each.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Team for Winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Alongside Russia (View Post).

For Barbados, Johnson Charles played a knock of 39 runs but after his dismissal in the 14th over, the innings of the side derailed, stumbling to a three-run loss.

Earlier, St Lucia Zouks were bundled out for 92 as Hayden Walsh scalped three wickets for Tridents.

For St Lucia Zouks, Najibullah top-scored for the side after playing a knock of 22 runs.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 92/10 (Najibullah 22, Leniko Boucher 18, Hayden Walsh 3-18) defeat Barbados Tridents 89/7 (Johnson Charles 39, Shai Hope 14, Kesrick Williams 2-12) by three runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)