Monte Carlo [Monaco], April 8 (ANI): The World No.12 Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his stunning record at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday as he advanced to the second round after Laslo Djere was forced to retire.

Tsitsipas was leading the match by 6-3, 3-2 when the Serbian stopped due to right arm pain.

The Greek has produced his best tennis in the Principality in recent years, winning the title in 2021 and 2022 before he advanced to the quarter-finals in 2023.

"Things are looking good. I am hoping to go the same way. I really enjoyed getting a better consistency on my serve towards the end. I hope to keep mixing it up and coming up with fun plays," Tsitsipas said as quoted by ATP.

The 25-year-old has failed to hit his greatest level in 2024, though, with a 12-6 record for the year. Arriving at Monte-Carlo ranked No. 12 in the ATP Rankings, Tsitsipas hopes a return to the clay-court event may help him back to his best.

In 62 minutes on court against Djere, he hit 11 winners and broke the Serbian's serve three times. Tsitsipas will next face Nicolas Jarry or Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The 25-year-old, who has a 15-3 record at Monte-Carlo, is aiming for his first title of the season this week. (ANI)

