New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Adille Sumariwalla's eventful reign as Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President for three consecutive terms will come to an end when Asian Games gold winner Bahadur Singh Sagoo is elected to the top post during the national federation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old Sumariwalla, whose stewardship of the AFI saw Neeraj Chopra win a historic gold and a silver in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics respectively, is not eligible to contest elections under the existing National Sports Code.

Sumariwalla, who is currently a member of the powerful executive board of World Athletics, was first elected as AFI chief in 2012.

The 51-year-old Sagoo, who won a shot put gold in the 2002 Busan Asian Games and also took part in 2000 and 2004 Olympics, will be elected unopposed as the new AFI chief in the elections to be held during the January 7-8 AGM in Chandigarh.

The first agenda item of the two-day AGM is the election of the new AFI office bearers for the next four years.

Sagoo is the lone candidate left in the fray after incumbent senior vice president Anju Bobby George opted out of the race for the top post. Anju will, however, remain as the senior vice president for a second term.

There will also be no election for the remaining posts, just like what happened during the last elections in 2020.

Delhi unit's top official Sandeep Mehta will be elected unopposed as the AFI Secretary. He pulled out of the contest for the post in the last elections.

Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, who won 800m and 1500m gold in the 1998 Asian Games, will be the joint secretary and Stanely Jones of Telangana will be elected the treasurer.

Among the new executive committee members will be Sudha Singh, who won 3000m steeplechase gold in 2010 Asian Games, former 100m national record holder Rachita Mistry, Harjinder Singh and Priyanka Bhanot -- daughter of AFI Planning Commission Chairman Lalit Bhanot.

The AFI has invited an observer from the international body, World Athletics.

