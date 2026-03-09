Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Team X staged a remarkable comeback to edge past Jindal Panther 8-6 in a thrilling final to lift the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, part of the ongoing Jindal Polo Spring Season, at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida.

The high-intensity contest saw momentum swing both ways before Team X produced a strong finish in the final chukker to secure the prestigious title, according to a release.

Team X made a strong start in the opening chukker as Phill Seller and Shamsher Ali struck early to give their side a 2-0 lead. Jindal Panther, however, responded swiftly with Siddhant Sharma and Veer Shergill scoring one goal each to restore parity, ensuring the first chukker ended 2-2.

Carrying the momentum into the second chukker, Jindal Panther dominated proceedings with Siddhant Sharma delivering an outstanding performance, scoring a hat-trick in the period. His clinical finishing helped the Panthers surge ahead to establish a commanding 5-2 lead heading into halftime.

Team X mounted a spirited comeback in the third chukker. Venkatesh Jindal and Shamsher Ali scored a goal each to reduce the deficit, while Phill Seller added a crucial brace to swing the momentum back in their favour. By the end of the penultimate chukker, Team X had turned the match around to lead 6-5.

In the fourth and final chukker, Hurr Ali found the target for Jindal Panther to keep their hopes alive, but Team X held their composure under pressure. Phill Seller and Shamsher Ali each added another goal to seal an impressive 8-6 victory, capping off a dramatic final.

With the win, Team X lifted the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, bringing an exciting conclusion to the second tournament of the Jindal Polo Spring Season, which continues to showcase high-quality polo action and some of the finest players competing at the Jindal Polo Estate. (ANI)

