New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Electing to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 171 for three against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Skipper David Warner scored 57 runs while Manish Pandey came up with a 61-run knock.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 171 for 3 in 20 overs. (D Warner 57, M Pandey 61; L Ngidi 2/35).

