Singapore, Apr 2 (AP) Joseph Schooling, who beat Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly to win Singapore's first and only Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

It was the American swimming legend Phelps' last individual race of his career and came after Phelps won a record eight gold medals at the London Olympics in 2012.

“It comes a time when everyone has to flip the page, turn a new chapter. This is my time to do that, this is my official retirement,” the 28-year-old Schooling told local media.

“There are no regrets,” he added at a later media conference.

Schooling holds eight Singapore records, six in individual events and two in the relays.

In 2022, Schooling was forced to apologize for using cannabis in Vietnam while competing there on leave from military service. (AP)

