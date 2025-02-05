One of the most gifted, skilful players of the 21st century, Brazil's Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior aka Neymar Jr was born on February 5 in 1992. The superstar footballer started his professional career with Brazil's Santos FC, a club he returned to in the winter transfer window of 2025. Seeing his exceptional skills and goalscoring abilities, the player was lured by top European clubs including giants like Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona from his teenage days. Even in 2013 when football was not this big a money game, Barcelona secured him his first European treat, for a staggering fee of 88 million Euros. Happy Birthday Neymar! Fans Wish Brazil National Football Team Star As He Turns 33.

The player rocked the world of football with FC Barcelona, forming one of the greatest attacks in the history of the game, combining with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The 'MSN' trio went on to win every trophy possible in club football, including the treble. Everything seemed perfect for the star winger, but then suddenly he took a call which changed his career for the worse. Neymar joined the cash-rich Paris Saint Germain, becoming the costliest signing in the history of the game for a jaw-dropping 222 million euros, a record he still holds since 2017. He went on to bag multiple domestic trophies with PSG and also became one of their highest-ever goal-scorers, but never achieved the mission for which he was signed, the UEFA Champions League. Succumbing to injuries, he didn't have a bright end at PSG. He joined Saudi club Al Hilal next but once again, injuries plagued his career. His stint with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia came to end in January 2025, before finally joining Santos FC again. Neymar Jr Makes Massive Announcement, Reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 To Be His Last; Brazil Football Star Says He 'Will Do Everything' To Feature in the Tournament.

In international football too, he has been a beast while performing for the Brazil national football team, in a career that started in 2010. He has played 129 games for Brazil, scoring 79 great goals. As the player who was counted as the successor of the greatest footballer ever, Lionel Messi in FC Barcelona celebrates his 33rd birthday as a Santos FC winger, let's have a look at some of the biggest records he created and holds. Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos).

Neymar's Records with Brazil National Football Team

#Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals, he surpassed the great Pele in 2023

#He was judged the best player in 2013 FIFA Confederations Cups, which Brazil won

#Neymar was the captain of the 2016 Rio Olympics Gold medal-winning Brazil team

#Neymar was also a part of the 2021 Copa America-winning Brazil side

Neymar's Records in Club Football

#Neymar holds the record for the highest transfer fee paid for a footballer when Paris Saint Germain paid his release clause of €222 million in 2017 to FC Barcelona

#Neymar is the fourth-highest goalscorer in PSG's history with 118 goals

#Neymar is the 17th-highest goalscorer in FC Barcelona's history with 105 goals

#Neymar is the all-time highest goalscorer in FC Barcelona's history with 136 goals

#Neymar came third in the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or

#He is the 2011 Puskas Award winner

#He was the 2014/15 La Liga Best World Player and 2017/18 Ligue 1 Player of the Year

#He was judged twice South American Footballer of the Year

#Neymar Jr was an integral part of the continental treble-winning historic FC Barcelona side of 2013–14

As Neymar turns a year older, he will hope that his spell at the boyhood club turns out to be a successful one. Brazilian fans are known to have a lot of passion for football and the star forward will look forward to entertaining them once again and enjoying the game to the fullest, with an eye on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

