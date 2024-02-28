Sydney Sixers Re-Sign Charlotte Edwards As Head Coach for Another Two Years

Edwards is set to once again team up with Sixers captain Ellyse Perry, as well as stars Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Maitlan Brown, with the group officially signed on for next summer. Sydney Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes said the club was thrilled to have Edwards locked in for another two years.

Sydney Sixers Re-Sign Charlotte Edwards As Head Coach for Another Two Years
Charlotte Edwards (Photo Credit: Twitter/@SixersBBL)

Sydney Sixers announced England's great Charlotte Edwards as their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) head coach for another two years as they aim to return to the playoffs next season. "Joining the Sixers ahead of WBBL|08, Edwards quickly became a much-loved member of the club, coaching the side to the WBBL Final in her first season in the top job," Sydney Sixers said in an official statement. WPL 2024: ‘Smriti Mandhana Has Been Proactive and Bold With Her Decisions’, Says Sophie Devine.

The former England captain, Edwards remains one of the most respected figures in the women's game and is now one of its most successful coaches. In Edwards' first year as coach, the Sixers reached the WBBL|08 final, losing by 10 runs to the dual defending champions Adelaide Strikers, before finishing fifth in the WBBL|09 and missing the finals by a single point last season.

Sydney Sixers Tweet

Edwards is set to once again team up with Sixers captain Ellyse Perry, as well as stars Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Maitlan Brown, with the group officially signed on for next summer. Sydney Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes said the club was thrilled to have Edwards locked in for another two years.

"Lottie is an incredible coach and an even better person. The experience and knowledge that Lottie brings to our group is unbeatable and it's very clear why she's been so successful around the world. She's loved by our players and staff and we're very proud of the culture that she is fostering within our club," Haynes said in an official statement.

"We knew we wanted to secure Lottie as soon as possible following the end of last season and we're very pleased we were able to reach an agreement quickly. Although we didn't achieve quite the result we were hoping for last season, we have full confidence in Lottie and in our playing group and we're very much looking forward to the next two years under Lottie's leadership." WPL 2024: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana Shape Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Eight-Wicket Win Against Gujarat Giants.

Edwards said she was excited by the foundations built with the club over the last two seasons.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another two years with the Sixers. I've loved working with the playing group and the staff and I'm really looking forward to building on that further for the next two years. The Sixers are a great club with amazing fans, and I can't wait to be back in Sydney later this year," Edwards said.

