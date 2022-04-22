Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai Indians team mentor Sachin Tendulkar has called T20 a "cruel" format where small margins are crucial and suggested that the struggling five-time IPL champions go out and win the crunch moments to arrest their slide.

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side remains wineless, having lost all its seven matches so far.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Match 35.

"Let's first understand that in this format there isn't a team who has not experienced what Mumbai Indians have experienced this season," Tendulkar told Matthew Hayden during a chat on 'Star Sports'.

"This format can be cruel. And those crucial moments in a match which don't go in your favour then literally the margin is like… you lose a game by two or three runs or sometimes even the last ball.

Also Read | RCB vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 36.

"And those smaller margins, we need to go out and conquer those moments, those crunch moments in the match are what we have to win. And they haven't gone our way," he said.

The cricket icon said the players especially the youngsters will take some time to settle in.

"I would like to clarify one more point: in spite of having had a challenging season the boys have gone out and worked as hard as possibly they could during their practice sessions.

"This is a new team, a young team. It may take a little more time to settle down, but these phases are such where you have to ride through these phases, stick together as a team and find the solution."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)