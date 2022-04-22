Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 36. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a roll since losing the first two matches. The Kane Williamson-led side have now registered wins in four back to back matches. And now will be eyeing to make it five. RCB, on the other hand, emerged victorious in their last two outings as well. So, expect a cracker of a game and two in-form sides lock horns. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you RCB vs SRH head-to-head records and likely playing XI. RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 36.

With ten points in their kitty, RCB sit comfortably on second place on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH, on the other hand, are on fifth place. Both the sides will be pushing for victory and continue their dominance. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

RCB and SRH have met each other 20 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 36 Key Players

Faf du Plessis and Wanindu Hasaranga will hold key to success for RCB. Meanwhile, in Sunrisers camp, all eyes will be on Kane Williamson and Umran Malik.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 36 Mini Battles

Dinesh Karthik vs Umran Malik will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the RCB vs SRH game. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi vs Harshal Patel can also decide the outcome of the match.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 36 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RCB vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 36 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 36 Likely Playing XIs

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

