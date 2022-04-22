Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The KKR vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you KKR vs GT betting odds along with the win predictions. KKR vs GT Preview.

Both the teams enter this game on the back of contrasting results. Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in their maiden IPL campaign and find themselves at the top of the table. They bounced back from their only defeat with back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have fallen off the pace after a decent start losing three consecutive wins and will be aiming to return to winning ways. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs GT Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Kolkata Knight Riders are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of KKR to come away with maximum points from the encounter. KKR have the odds of 1.80 in their favour while GT are a 2.00 underdog.

KKR vs GT Win Predictions

KKR vs GT (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. KKR have a 52% chance of winning the encounter compared to GT's 48%. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams.

