Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Cricket is a team sport but when it comes to the shortest format, it sometimes only takes one player to rise to the occasion and deliver a match-winning performance. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, it would be interesting to see which players turn up with the most game-changing innings or spells.

From spectacular centuries and explosive boundary-hitting to destructive bowling spells, the tournament has delivered countless iconic moments over the last 14 years. With many more memorable performances to come in the 2021 edition, let us have a look at some of the greatest individual displays from the last six ICC Men's T20 World Cups.

Yuvraj Singh v Australia, 2007

The very first edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup provided a taster of what was to follow with a series of remarkable performances from cricket's biggest names. The 2007 tournament will best be remembered for the outstanding individual displays from Yuvraj Singh, who produced fireworks throughout as India clinched the inaugural title.

He etched his name into T20 folklore against England in the Super 8s, smashing six sixes in one Stuart Broad over to record the fastest ever 50 (from 12 balls) in an 18-run win. Yuvraj then produced another match-winning display in India's semi-final victory against Australia, crushing 70 from just 30 balls in a ruthless inning against a quality bowling attack.

Umar Gul v New Zealand, 2010

Bowlers often get overlooked in the T20 format as the thirst for big-hitting dominates the agenda - but the 2009 edition provided two of the very best spells in tournament history. Impressive performance with the ball from Pakistan's Umar Gul in his side's Super 8s tie against New Zealand caught the attention of the world.

The pressure was on Pakistan following their defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous game but they reduced the Kiwis to 73 for 5 inside 13 overs before Gul worked his magic. He skittled the Black Caps' middle order, taking five wickets for just six runs from his three overs to become the first bowler to take a five-for in a T20 international.

Mike Hussey v Pakistan, 2010

England was crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions for the first time in 2010 as Kevin Pietersen produced a series of match-winning knocks en route to their success. The maverick batter finished with 248 runs from six games, including scores of 73 against Pakistan, 53 against South Africa and 47 in the final against Australia.

Pietersen was deservedly named Player of the Tournament for his efforts but perhaps the most iconic individual display that year was actually provided by Mike Hussey. Chasing 192 to win in their semi-final showdown with Pakistan, Australia's campaign appeared to be done and dusted before Hussey arrived at the crease in St Lucia. Hussey came in at 105 for 5, with his team needing 87 from 45 balls, but he proceeded to blast an incredible unbeaten 60 from just 24 balls to steer Australia to a famous win.

Virat Kohli v South Africa, 2014

Superb death bowling from Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Kulasekara helped Sri Lanka end their wait to be crowned T20 champions in 2014 after runners-up finish in 2009 and 2012.

But the greatest performance of the 2014 edition was produced by Virat Kohli, who finished the tournament with the most runs as India missed out on the title to Sri Lanka. The Player of the Tournament delivered a batting masterclass in India's semi-final against South Africa just when they needed it - chasing 173 against Dale Steyn and co.

Kohli brought up his third half-century in four innings and hit the winning runs as he made an unbeaten 72 from 44 balls, completing the chase with five balls to spare.

Carlos Brathwaite v England, 2016

Five years have passed since the last ICC Men's T20 World Cup took place but it's safe to say the 2016 edition provided more than enough entertainment to fill the void. The 2016 tournament will forever be remembered for Carlos Brathwaite's heroic turn in the final and Ian Bishop's iconic 'remember the name' commentary to go alongside it.

With Windies needing 19 off the last over to get their hands on the silverware, Brathwaite clubbed Ben Stokes' first four balls for sixes to get them over the line as he finished on 34 off 10 balls. (ANI)

